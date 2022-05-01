$0.30 EPS Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.37. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $760.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,379,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,981,000 after purchasing an additional 291,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 78,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 245,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.