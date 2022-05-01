$0.31 EPS Expected for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AAON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. 159,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51. AAON has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of AAON by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of AAON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

