-$0.31 EPS Expected for Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Minerva Surgical.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $10.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

