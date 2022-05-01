$0.32 EPS Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCKT. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 234,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,467. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $742.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

