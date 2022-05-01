-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.23). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million.

LTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital cut shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Latch has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Latch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Latch by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Latch by 151.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Latch in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

