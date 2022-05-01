-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.25). Oak Street Health reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,945. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

