$0.47 EPS Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Duke Realty reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.