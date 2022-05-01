$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. Golden Entertainment posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $281.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDEN opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

About Golden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.