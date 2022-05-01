$0.50 EPS Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Bank of America cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $69.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

