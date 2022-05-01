$0.51 EPS Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.49. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 113.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 45,453 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 382,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 73,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

