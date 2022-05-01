$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

