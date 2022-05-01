$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Univest Financial reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UVSP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Univest Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Univest Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

