-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 213.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 133,742 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,784 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 701.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 534,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 467,364 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $12,330,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,126,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IOVA opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

