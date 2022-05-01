$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.83. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Logitech International by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 85,199 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 253.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Logitech International by 1,017.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Logitech International by 83.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after acquiring an additional 105,420 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.46. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $63.29 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

