$0.80 EPS Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) to post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.78. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,954,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 78,951 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 62,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,229. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $564.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

