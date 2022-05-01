$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $2.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 245,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,006,685. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

