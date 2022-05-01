-$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) will report ($0.90) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Galapagos reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.14) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.19) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Galapagos.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.96.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $58.18 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $81.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at about $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the third quarter worth about $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 2,004.9% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 668,098 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 547.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after acquiring an additional 646,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 2,342.1% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 244,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 234,205 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.