$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. Veeva Systems reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.95. 1,313,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,846. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.70 and its 200-day moving average is $243.05.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

