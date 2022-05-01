-$0.93 EPS Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will report ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Cytokinetics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($2.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

In other news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,196 shares of company stock worth $6,230,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

