$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.90. Helios Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research started coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

