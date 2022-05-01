$0.99 EPS Expected for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Sanmina stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 474.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sanmina by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 46.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

