-$1.00 EPS Expected for Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($2.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xilio Therapeutics.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have commented on XLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilio Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

XLO opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 15.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

About Xilio Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilio Therapeutics (XLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.