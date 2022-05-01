$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.02. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MXL. Northland Securities lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 over the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 820,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,196. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. MaxLinear has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

