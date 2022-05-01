-$1.07 EPS Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

SIX stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,384. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,750,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,753,000 after acquiring an additional 100,511 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $81,453,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% during the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,536,000 after acquiring an additional 667,743 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

