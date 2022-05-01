$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) to announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Catalent posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Catalent by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $90.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Catalent has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average is $113.23.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

