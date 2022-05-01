$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) to announce $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.47. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $2.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

