$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.81. 3,641,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,193. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,042,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

