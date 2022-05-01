-$1.50 EPS Expected for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rivian Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.21). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will report full year earnings of ($6.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($5.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.34) to ($3.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rivian Automotive.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 83.06.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 30.24 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 29.44 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

