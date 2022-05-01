$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.70. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

EWBC traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $71.30. The stock had a trading volume of 866,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.67. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 80,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,828,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

