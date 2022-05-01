$1.67 EPS Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.68. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.94.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,830,477.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $561.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $584.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.02. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

