$1.67 EPS Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.68. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.
In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,830,477.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.
PANW opened at $561.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $584.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.02. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.41 and a beta of 1.28.
About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.