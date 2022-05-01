$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. AGCO posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $11.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.39 to $12.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $22.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

AGCO stock opened at $127.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. AGCO has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $156.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,341,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

