$100.69 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) will report sales of $100.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.08 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $97.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $410.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $419.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $431.35 million, with estimates ranging from $422.96 million to $446.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 48.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 110,125 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

