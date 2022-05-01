$102.19 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) to report $102.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.92 million and the lowest is $99.95 million. Denny’s posted sales of $80.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $433.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.50 million to $448.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $447.89 million, with estimates ranging from $439.76 million to $468.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

DENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,621 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 376.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENN stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

