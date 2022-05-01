$126.72 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) to report sales of $126.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.95 million and the lowest is $125.30 million. Invitae reported sales of $103.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $640.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $642.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $874.45 million, with estimates ranging from $863.10 million to $881.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The firm had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVTA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $124,651,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after buying an additional 2,261,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,790,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,106,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVTA opened at $5.31 on Friday. Invitae has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

