$13.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) to post $13.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $13.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $14.58. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $6.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $62.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $58.62 to $65.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $79.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPL. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,366.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,344.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,252.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 103 shares of company stock worth $132,137. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.