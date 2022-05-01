$14.93 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) to report $14.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.12 billion and the lowest is $14.81 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $60.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.02 billion to $60.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $56.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.92 billion to $58.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $2,433,269,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $272,868,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,451 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV opened at $146.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.45. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

