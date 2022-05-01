$17.31 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $17.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.25 million and the highest is $17.40 million. Airgain posted sales of $17.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $79.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.15 million to $82.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $96.17 million, with estimates ranging from $90.12 million to $103.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. Airgain has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airgain by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

