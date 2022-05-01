$18.82 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will post $18.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the highest is $19.65 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $11.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $51.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.96 million to $55.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

SELB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $11,892,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $6,491,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,812,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 686,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,116,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.