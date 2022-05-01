$18.82 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) will post $18.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the highest is $19.65 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $11.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $51.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.96 million to $55.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

SELB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $11,892,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $6,491,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,812,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 686,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,116,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.