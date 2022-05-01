$185.72 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) will announce $185.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.08 million and the lowest is $160.40 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $138.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $750.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $693.05 million to $880.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $827.89 million, with estimates ranging from $704.64 million to $937.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.

NYSE STNG opened at $24.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 567,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,008 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,146,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 103,515 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

