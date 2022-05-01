$19.33 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) will post sales of $19.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $6.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.70 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $65.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,901,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,139,000 after purchasing an additional 147,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,948,000 after purchasing an additional 557,591 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $43,400,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTGX stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $441.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.28.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

