$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $19.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.40 to $19.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $20.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.45 to $21.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $50,704,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JLL opened at $218.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.06. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.