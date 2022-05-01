$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $9.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55.
About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
