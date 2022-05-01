$2.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38. Shell posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 158.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shell will report full year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $10.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $10.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shell.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($31.10) to GBX 2,570 ($32.76) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.98) to GBX 2,551 ($32.51) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,177.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. 4,846,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70. Shell has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $58.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

