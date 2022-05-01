$2.28 EPS Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after buying an additional 924,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IBM stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.54%.
About International Business Machines (Get Rating)
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Business Machines (IBM)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.