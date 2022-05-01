$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) will report $2.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.19 billion. Arconic reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year sales of $9.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $26.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.35. Arconic has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

