$2.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) will post $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the highest is $2.45. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $234.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.89. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

