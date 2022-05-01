$2.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will report $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.83. MSCI reported earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $13.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 16.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $12.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $421.25. 631,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,961. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI has a 1-year low of $415.33 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $489.21 and a 200 day moving average of $557.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

