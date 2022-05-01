$2.79 EPS Expected for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allstate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.56 and the lowest is $2.00. Allstate posted earnings per share of $6.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allstate will report full-year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $12.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allstate.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

Allstate stock opened at $126.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

