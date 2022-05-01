$2.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.84 and the highest is $3.07. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Shares of AYI traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.48. 195,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,976. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $159.57 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $626,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,126,000 after purchasing an additional 118,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,889,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

