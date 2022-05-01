$206.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $206.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $207.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.54 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $211.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $860.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $850.85 million to $870.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.53%.

Several research firms have commented on RBBN. B. Riley cut their target price on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 67,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.31.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

